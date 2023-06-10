Sharad Pawar on Saturday appointed Praful Patel and Supriya Sule as the new working presidents of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). The party recently completed 24 years since it was floated by Pawar in 1999. The power distribution comes a month after Pawar tendered his resignation from the NCP top post, creating capped three days of turmoil in the NCP. He, however, withdrew his decision after insistence from the party leaders and followers. Sharad Pawar, Sanjay Raut Get Death Threats: Shockwaves in Maharashtra Political Circles As Top MVA Leaders Receive Death Threats.

