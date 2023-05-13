Rahul Gandhi has reacted to the Congress party getting a clear majority in Karnataka Assembly Election 2023. "Karnataka mein Nafrat ki bazaar band hui hai, Mohabbat ki dukaan khuli hai," said the Congress leader on the party's thumping victory. As of the latest trends, Congress is winning or leading in 136 of the 224 assembly seats in the state, comfortably over the magic number of 113. Karnataka Assembly Election Results 2023 Live News Updates: 'Nafrat Ka Bazaar Band Hua, Mohabbat Ki Dukan Khuli Hai', Says Rahul Gandhi After Congress Victory.

#WATCH | "Karnataka mein Nafrat ki bazaar band hui hai, Mohabbat ki dukaan khuli hai": Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on party's thumping victory in #KarnatakaPolls pic.twitter.com/LpkspF1sAz — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2023

