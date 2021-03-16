Swapan Dasgupta Resigns as Rajya Sabha MP Days After Being Nominated as BJP Candidate From Tarakeshwar Seat For West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021 Swapan Dasgupta tenders his resignation as a Rajya Sabha MP. His resignation has been sent to the Chairman of the House, it is yet to be accepted.

BJP has fielded him as its candidate for Tarakeshwar seat in the upcoming #WestBengalElections2021 (File photo) pic.twitter.com/eCqbir3GMl — ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)