Tarun Yadav and Meena Yadav, two prominent independent councillors from Najafgarh, have officially joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)on December 11. The duo, who have served as councillors for the past two terms, made the announcement recently, signalling a shift in their political allegiance. Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: AAP Leader Manish Sisodia Accuses BJP of Submitting Bulk Applications to Delete Names of 22,000 Voters From Electoral Rolls Fearing Defeat.

Tarun Yadav and Meena Yadav Join AAP

