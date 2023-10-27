The Congress party, on Friday, October 27, released its second list of 45 candidates for the upcoming Telangana Assembly Election 2023. The grand old party has fielded Madhu Goud Yaskhi from Lal Bahadur Nagar and Mohammad Azharuddin from Jubilee Hills. On October 15, the Congress party released its first list of 55 candidates for the Vidhan Sabha polls in Telangana. Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: KCR Wants His Son to Be CM, Sonia Gandhi Wants Rahul Gandhi As PM, Amit Shah Jibes at 'Dynastic Politics'.

Congress Releases Second List for Telangana Polls

Congress 2nd List

Congress Party releases a list of 45 candidates for the upcoming #TelanganaElections2023 Madhu Goud Yaskhi fielded from Lal Bahadur Nagar, Mohammad Azharuddin from Jubilee Hills pic.twitter.com/iV1P64hP8C — ANI (@ANI) October 27, 2023

