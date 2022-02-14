The voting for the second phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022 has begun on today morning. Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi cast his vote in Rampur. Naqvi stood in a queue at a polling booth to cast his vote. In the second phase of the UP Vidhan Sabha polls, a total of 55 seats are in the fray. Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan is contesting from Rampur constituency.

Here Is The Tweet:

Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi stands in a queue at a polling booth in Rampur to cast his vote for the second phase of #UttarPradeshElections2022 pic.twitter.com/BK2ncTY1Pm — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 14, 2022

