Ajit Pawar-led NCP's Zeeshan Siddique, son of slain former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique, is currently trailing in Mumbai's Vandre East seat. Uddhav Thackeray's nephew and Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Varun Sardesai is currently leading in the seat by a margin of 5052 votes, as per the Election Commission of India (ECI) as of 11:20 am. In the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Zeeshan Siddique of the Congress won the seat by securing 38,337 votes. Maharashtra Assembly Elections Results 2024 Live News Updates: BJP-Led MahaYuti Heading Towards Landslide Victory, MVA Far Behind.

Zeeshan Siddique Trails From Vande East (Photo Credits: EC)

