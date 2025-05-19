In a historic moment for Estonia, Miss World Estonia 2023 Eliise Randmaa won the gold medal in the 72nd Miss World Sports Challenge 2025, held at Gachibowli Stadium in Hyderabad. The victory marked Estonia’s advancement to the next round of Miss World for the first time since 1999, securing her place among Europe’s Top 10 quarter-finalists at this year’s global festival. The grand finale night of Miss World 2025 is scheduled to be held on May 31, where Czech's Krystyna Pyszková will crown the successor at the end of the beauty pageant competition. Meanwhile, Miss World Martinique Aurélie Joachim secured a silver medal, and Miss World Canada Emma Morrison won a bronze medal, respectively, at the sports competition. Miss World 2025 Final Date and Time in India: When Is the 72nd Miss World Grand Finale? Everything to Know About The Beauty Pageant.

Estonia's Eliise Randmaa Wins Gold at the Miss World Sports Challenge

Estonia's Eliise Randmaa Secures a Spot in the Miss World 2025 Quarterfinals

