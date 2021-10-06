Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is on a mission to global domination. After putting on a memorable show at Paris Fashion Week, the 47-year-old quickly got busy attending the Dubai Expo event. And it is another wow moment for the former beauty queen. The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress went for Bollywood’s favourite designer, Sabyasachi Mukherjee’s design – a stunning floor-length Anarkali cinched at her waist with a signature Sabyasachi belt with royal Bengal tiger motif. She also paired statement earrings and rings from the same label. Aishwarya carried an embroidered border dupatta and a potli bag to complete her look.

TOO BEAUTIFUL FOR WORDS

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sabyasachi (@sabyasachiofficial)

Just Look at This Beauty

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sabyasachi (@sabyasachiofficial)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)