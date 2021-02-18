Anupama Parameswaran, the curly-haired beauty, the actress who shot to fame for her role in the Malayalam film Premam, has turned a year older today. Fans loved to watch her as Mary George in the Alphonse Puthren directorial. Since then she has been known as the curly-haired beauty. And it wasn’t just her voluminous hair that grabbed eyeballs, but her infectious smile had also caught everyone’s attention. The films done by Anupama in this short span of time has helped her gain popularity, but besides acting, one just cannot ignore her fashionista side. All You Need to Know about Premam Actress Anupama Parameswaran! Take a Look at Mary George’s Pics.

If you have scrolled through this south beauty’s Instagram page, you’ll know that she is an absolute fashion lover. Be it her choice of ensembles or accessories or outfits colour, it has a blend of modern and traditional style. She has kept her style simple yet chic and we bet, it’ll make heads turn. Her wavy, silky curls have managed to grab the limelight, but there have been times when she has experimented with her hairstyle as well by straightening it, and Anupama looks gorgeous. On the occasion of her birthday, let’s take a look at those 11 stylish pictures of hers that have proved she is a style queen. Here Are The Films Of Anupama Parameswaran That You Must Watch!

Beauty

Styled With A Hint Of Gold

A Vision In White

Desi Vibes

Braids Are Fun Too

Going Retro

A Chic Affair

Those Killer Looks

She's Slaying It

Something Traditional

Can't Get Away From Her Infectious Smile

Anupama Parameswaran has indeed set some major fashion goals. We wish the beauty a very happy birthday and a fabulous year ahead!

