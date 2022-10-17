All eyes on BLACKPINK's Jisoo as she dropped a slew of gorgeous pics from the girl band's recent concert in Seoul! The K-pop star oozed oomph in the stunning outfits as she looked no less than a dream in the latest IG post. From dazzling in the black top and sizzling mini skirt to exuding hotness in the all-red dress, Kim Jisoo kept it fashionable for the Born Pink concert. View pics of the stunner who raised the glam factor in different stylish outfits. BLACKPINK’s Jisoo Exudes Boss Lady Vibes in Black Jacket Dress and Swanky Necklace That Is Worth a Glance! (View Pics)

View Pics of BLACKPINK's Jisoo And Her Stylish Outfits from Born Pink Concert:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JISOO🤍 (@sooyaaa__)

