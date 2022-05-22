Aditi Rao Hydari has made her red carpet debut at the 75th Cannes Film Festival. She shared a picture of the same on Instagram and captioned her post saying ‘The moment I’ve been waiting for’. Aditi looks stunning in Mark Bumgarner’s thigh-high slit gown. It is in bright crimson red and hot pink shades. Her look for the event has been kept minimal, chic and all classy. Cannes 2022: Aditi Rao Hydari Exudes Confidence and Grace as She Slays in a Mugler Mini Dress (View Pics).

Aditi Rao Hydari On Cannes 2022 Red Carpet

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nevanta (@nevantamedia)

Ms Gorgeous

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aditi Rao Hydari (@aditiraohydari)

