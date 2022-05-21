Hina Khan is slaying it at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival 2022. As after her red and lavender outfits, for the day five of the prestigious event, the lady went all golden. The actress shared stills of her latest look for Cannes on Instagram and it scream glam. Right from the fabric of the dress, subtle makeup, sexy baubles to the hairdo, Hina is perfection. Check it out! Cannes 2022: Hina Khan Is Ultra-Glam in an All-Black Outfit by Fovari (View Pics).

Hina Khan in Fovari:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)

