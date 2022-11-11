Last night (Nov 10), Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh made head turns with their stylish appearances at GQ Awards 2022 and boy we are stunned. Not going mediocre at all, DeepVeer were seen slaying it on the green carpet of the awards night. While Deepika picked a red oversized blazer with corset bra underneath and a pair of red trousers as her OOTN, Ranveer, on the other hand, opted for printed pantsuit with green tee and chain themed choker neckpiece. Bravo! GQ Awards 2022 Full Winners List: Kartik Aaryan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh – Here’s Looking at the List of GQ Men Of The Year 2022 Awardees!

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

