Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber ditched the traditional twinning idea for Halloween 2022. The couple rather left everyone stunned with their individual style approach for the spooky night. The supermodel turned into Versace Vampire, whereas the singer transformed into Cookie Monster. Halloween 2022: Kendall Jenner Flaunts Her A*s as She Turns Into Cowgirl Jessie from Toy Story (View Pics).

The Biebers

‘Versace Vampire’

