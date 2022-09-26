Navratri 2022 is here! The nine-day festival is celebrated with nine different colours and manifestations of Goddess Durga. The colour for Day 1 of Navratri 2022, being celebrated on September 26, is white. Women dress in ethnicwear to highlight the importance of traditional festival. So, if you're looking for Navratri 2022 Day 1 outfit inspiration, get cues from Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's white and golden Anarkali suit! The sparkling white outfit can add the much-needed drama to your festive fashion while keeping the traditional vibe intact! Keep it subtle just like her as she picked some kajal and a round bindi for the glam. Her statement jhumkas amped up her ethnic attire perfectly! Navratri 2022 Day 1 Colour White: Let Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone & Others Teach You How to Wear This Colour in Style!

Take Inspiration from Aishwarya Rai Bacchan for Navratri 2022 Day 1 Celebration

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb)

What A Beauty!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)