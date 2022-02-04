Mouni Roy has always set internet ablaze with her amazing style file. Be it traditional or ethnic, the beauty has slayed in every outfit. The newlywed actress’ latest Insta post will leave you stunned. Mouni is looking glamorous in a printed outfit that she has paired with a blue sequin blouse. She has let her hair down and kept her makeup minimal.

The Newlywed Actress

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

Glamorous Mouni

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)