Zendaya, known for her captivating performances on the silver screen, commanded the stage at the Oscars 2024 in an unforgettable Armani Privé creation. She wore a breathtaking black-and-pink metallic gown. The blend of shimmering pink satin and sequinned black fabric, adorned with palm-tree patterns, was nothing short of perfection. With its column silhouette, one-shoulder design, and sweetheart neckline, the gown accentuated Zendaya's toned figure with grace and poise. Her makeup palette featured warm, nude shades, enhancing her natural beauty flawlessly. She accessorised the gown with delicate pink and diamond jewellery, adding a touch of sophistication to her ensemble. With her hair elegantly swept into side waves, Zendaya's look was nothing short of sensational, epitomising red carpet glamour at its finest. Zendaya Shows Off Toned Figure in a White Cut-Out Dress for Dune 2 Paris Premiere (View Pics and Videos).

