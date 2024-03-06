Sara Ali Khan opted to wear a pink animal print outfit for the trailer launch of her upcoming film, Murder Mubarak. The pink outfit—an off-shoulder top, a trouser, and a jacket—featured animal prints all over it. Sara accessorised her look with a diamond necklace and rings. Her makeup game is on point, with a gorgeous shade of pink enhancing her features beautifully. For a touch of drama, she wore a winged liner and kohl on her eyes. Her hair, tied into a neat, high ponytail, completes the look perfectly. Sara Ali Khan Embraces Her Love for Nature As She Drops Stunning Mountain Getaway Photos Posing Amid Breathtaking Views.

