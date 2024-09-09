Sharvari Wagh has always won our hearts not only with her acting skills but also her dressing sense. This Ganesh Chaturthi 2024, she celebrated the festival with her loved ones. Taking to social media, the actress posted a series of Ganesh Chaturthi special pictures. The 'Munjya' actress looked beautiful in a purple Kanjivaram saree initially owned by her “Aaji” and then passed down to her “Aai” and finally to her on this Ganesh Chaturthi. The saree is 35 years old and has not lost its grace and glamour. The beautiful, intricate golden works enhanced the overall look of the saree. She kept her makeup simple, tied her hair to a bun and accessorised with junkas. Take a look at the pictures.

Sharvari Stuns in Kanjivaram Saree

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sharvari 🐯 (@sharvari)

