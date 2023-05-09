Former Bigg Boss Contestant and Bollywood actor Shehnaaz Gill recently shared some drop-dead gorgeous pictures of her on Instagram. She is seen wearing a thigh-high red dress with matching red gloves. The glamorous outfit is designed by @houseofcb, and Kunal Mundhe has styled the overall look. Shehnaaz Gill Reveals She 'Changed' Herself After Getting Body-Shamed During Bigg Boss 13.

Check out Shehnaaz Gill's overall look here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

