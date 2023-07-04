Sreejita De and Michael Blohm-Pape recently got married in a white wedding, and fans are loving their stunning pictures together. Sreejita shared another update where Michael and her posed in a beautiful field with the sun shining in the back. Sreejita wore a beautiful pink dress with a diamond necklace and earring set, while Michael matched her dress with a grey and white suit and pink tie. Sreejita De Gets Married to Longtime Boyfriend Michael Blohm-Pape, Check Out Their Beautiful Pics!

View Couple's Adorable Photos:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sreejita De (@sreejita_de)

