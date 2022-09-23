Sunny Leone ensures that she gives major fashion goals in beautiful outfits and leaves the fashion police in complete awe of her gorgeous looks. This time, the Bollywood actress kept it cool and comfy in blue co-ord set that actually added "Thrice the fun" to her look! Sunny chose to wear a cotton blue crop-top and styled it with matching high-waist trousers to round off her look of the day. Her outfit that came from the shelves of Maivy was completed with white sneakers and tinted shaded. Isn't this a perfect pick for a casual outing? View pic and decide! Sunny Leone Is a Chic in All-Black Casuals and Dramatic Jacket; View Pics of the Actress Who Looks Sassy AF!

Sunny Leone in Blue Co-Ord Set:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone)

