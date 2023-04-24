Uorfi Javed's latest outfit screams 'badass'. The fashion influencer who's known for her ultra-bold style taste today churned a look inspired by Disney+ Hotstar's women centric show, Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo. For her OOTD, Uorfi opted for a transparent top with two gun-shaped pasties covering her assets which she paired with mini skirt. What do you'll think? Urfi Javed XXX-Plicit Topless Video Shows Influencer Chop Her Beaded 'Hair' in a Super Crazy Reel Inspired by Kimhekim.

Uorfi Javed's New Hot Outfit:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @varindertchawla

