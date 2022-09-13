Urfi Javed has posted a video wearing another bold and beautifully blue outfit with matching statement earrings, high heels and walked in style even in the hardened mud. She captioned it "Feeling blue" and used Future's song "Mask Off" to top off her video. Urfi Javed Stuns in Bold Outfit Made of Stones As She Takes a Dig at Trolls.

View Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)