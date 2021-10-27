The festive season in India is on. The next auspicious celebration lined up is Ahoi Ashtami 2021. It will be celebrated on October 28, Thursday. Ahoi Ashtami is a Hindu festival observed about eight days before Diwali. In this fasting festival, women pray for their sons’ well-being, prosperity and long life. To wish these fasting mothers, on the festival day, we bring you a collection of Happy Ahoi Ashtami 2021 greetings, Ahoi Ashtami images, Happy Ahoi Ashtami wishes in Hindi, Ahoi Ashtami 2021 HD wallpapers, and more to celebrate the day.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Gulaab Ki Khushbu Resham Ka Haar, Saawan Ki Sugandh Baarish Ki Fuhar. Radha Ko Hai Kanhaiya Se Pyar, Mubarak Ho Aap Sab Ko Ahoi Ashtami Ka Tyohar. Ahoi Ashtami Ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Ahoi Mata Keeps Your Children in the Best of Health Always. Happy Ahoi Ashtami.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Sabse Pehle Mata Ki Puja, Sab Kuch Uske Baad, Yahi Dua Hai Hum Sabki, Bhagwan Ka Sada Rahe Aashirwaad. Ahoi Ashtami Ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Sending You Lots of Blessings and Wishes on the Auspicious Occasion of Ahoi Ashtami. Happy Ahoi Ashtami.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Ahoi Ashtami Aap Sab Ke Jeewan Mein Khushi, Sukh, Samridhi, Pragati Ke Dwar Khole. Ahoi Mata Ki Mamta Aur Ashirwaad Se, Aap Hamesa Aanand Se Rahein. Ahoi Ashtami Ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye.

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Pray Today to Goddess Ahoi To Give You Immense Health and Wealth in Life. Happy Ahoi Ashtami!

