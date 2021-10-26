Ahoi Ashtami is a Hindu festival observed by women for the happy and long life of their sons. Goddess Ahoi is worshipped on this day in many parts of North and South India. To mark Ahoi Ashtami 2021, here's a collection of Happy Ahoi Ashtami 2021 wishes, Ahoi Ashtami messages, Happy Ahoi Ashtami greetings, Ahoi Ashtami ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye images and wallpapers to share with fasting mothers. Ahoi Ashtami 2021 Date, Shubh Muhurat & Puja Vidhi: From Vrat Katha to the Importance of Milk-Rice Bhog, Everything You Need To Know About the Festival.

Ahoi Ashtami is celebrated eight days before Diwali and four days after Karva Chauth. Hence this year, Ahoi Ashtami 2021 falls on October 28, Thursday. Earlier women fasted only for their sons on this day, but with changing trends, mother's now fast for both sons and daughters. As you observe this day for sons and daughters, we at LatestLY have brought together messages to wish them on this auspicious day. You can send the following WhatsApp stickers, GIF images, HD wallpapers and SMS.

Ahoi Ashtami Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: We Wish That Ahoi Mata Showers Her Blessings on Your and Your Children. Happy Ahoi Ashtami!

Ahoi Ashtami Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Ahoi Mata Blesses You and Your Children With Lots of Success and Happiness in Life. Happy Ahoi Ashtami!

Ahoi Ashtami Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Ahoi Mata Keeps Your Children in the Best of Health Always. Happy Ahoi Ashtami

Ahoi Ashtami Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Sending You Lots of Blessings and Wishes on the Auspicious Occasion of Ahoi Ashtami. Happy Ahoi Ashtami

Ahoi Ashtami Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Pray Today to Goddess Ahoi To Give You Immense Health and Wealth in Life. Happy Ahoi Ashtami!

Ahoi Ashtami Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On the Holy Day of Ahoi Ashtami, Here’s Extending My Warm Greetings to You and Everyone in Your Family. May the Blessings of Ahoi Mata Always Be on Your Children. Happy Ahoi Ashtami

The Ahoi Ashtami 2021 tithi begins at 12:49 pm on October 28 and will end at 2:09 pm on October 29. The puja muhurat would be from 5:39 pm to 6:56 pm, and the sanjh, i.e., evening time for sighting the stars, would be from 6:14 pm. This is the time when women will start opening their fast. When women who do not have children fast and perform all rituals of Ahoi Ashtami, it is called Krishnashtami after God Krishna.

On this day, after taking an early morning bath, women take a pledge called Sankalp. It is recited during Sankalp that the fasting would be done without any food or water, and the fast would be broken after sighting the stars or the moon as per the traditions of the family.

Women believe their kids to have a long and happy life with successful fasting on this day. Therefore, they observe strict fasts similar to that of Karwa Chauth and pray for their son's long life on this day. Wishes and greetings are also exchanged as mothers observe their fast on this auspicious day. We hope the above list of WhatsApp stickers, HD Wallpapers, GIF Images and SMS that you can send to your children to wish them Happy Ahoi Ashtami. Wishing everyone Happy Ahoi Ashtami 2021!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 26, 2021 03:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).