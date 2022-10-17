Happy Ahoi Ashtami 2022! The auspicious fasting day is observed on the Ashtami Tithi of Krishna Paksha of Kartika month, according to the Hindu lunar calendar. Mothers keep the holy fast for good health and welfare of their children and break the Ahoi Aathe Vrat on sighting of stars in the sky. Women listen to Ahoi Ashtami Vrat Katha in the evening of the religious fasting day. As you celebrate Ahoi Ashtami on October 17, get the Ahoi Ashtami Vrat Katha 2022 video in Hindi! Below, listen to Ahoi Mata ki Kahani online. Ahoi Ashtami 2022 Wishes and Greetings: Share WhatsApp Messages, Images, HD Wallpapers and SMS on This Fasting Day Dedicated to Goddess Ahoi

Ahoi Ashtami Vrat Katha 2022

