Muharram is known to be a period of mourning that is followed by Muslims worldwide. Considered to be the second most holy and sacred occasion of Islam, Muharram 2022 is expected to be observed on August 9. Muharram is usually marked on the tenth day of the Islamic Month of Muharram and is referred to as the Day of Ashura. To mark this day, people often repeat the story of Muharram by sharing Muharram 2022 messages, Muharram WhatsApp Stickers, Muharram Observances, Facebook Status Pictures and more.

Muharram is believed to be a sombre observance that marks the mourning for the Shahadat (martyrdom) of Ḥusayn ibn Ali, the grandson of Muhammad. Muharram is often referred to as the month of mourning and remembrance. It is considered to be one of the four sacred months of Islam, along with Rajab, Dhu al-Qi'dah and Dhu al-Hijjah. It is believed that warfare is prohibited in these sacred months. Muslims begin mourning from the first night of Muharram and continue for ten nights, climaxing on the 10th of Muharram, known as the Day of Ashura. The last few days up until and including the Day of Ashura are the most important.

It is believed that in these ten days, Ḥusayn ibn Ali, the grandson of Muhammad and his family faced many challenges. On the seventh day, they were deprived of water and on the tenth day, Husayn and 72 of his followers were killed by the army of Yazid I at the Battle of Karbala on Yazid's orders. The survivors were also imprisoned in Damascus. To mark this day, the history of Muharram is shared with one and all. People do so by posting Muharram 2022 messages, Muharram WhatsApp Stickers, Muharram Observances Facebook Status Pictures with family and friends.

Muharram 2022 Messages

Muharram 2022 Messages (File Image)

Wallpaper Reads: May Allah Bless You on Muharram – The First Month of the Islamic Calendar and One of the Four Sacred Months of the Year.

Islamic New Year 2022 SMS

Muharram 2022 Wallpapers (File Image)

HD Image Reads: I Pray for You and Your Family’s Happiness and Well-Being. May You All Have an Amazing Year Ahead.

Muharram Quotes

Muharram 2022 Quotes (File Image)

WhatsApp Quote Reads: May Allah Almighty Shower His Blessing on the Muslim Ummah and All Islamic Countries. 1444 Mubarak.

Texts To Share On Muharram 2022

Muharram 2022 Photos (File Image)

Pic Reads: On the Auspicious Day of Muharram, May Allah Bless You With Health, Wealth, Peace and Happiness! Wishing You and Your Family a New Year Full of Peace, Happiness, and Abundance of All. May Allah Bless You Throughout the New Year.

Muharram 2022 Wallpapers

Muharram 2022 SMS (File Image)

SMS Reads: May Allah Almighty Shower His Blessing on the Muslim Ummah and All Islamic Countries. 1444 Mubarak.

Muslims often abstain from observing any celebrations during this time of Muharram. Praying more determinedly to Allah, offering charity and practising the various teachings of Islam are said to be integral to the observance of this day. In addition to this, some people also follow other practices that help instil the struggles of Hussain and his followers.

