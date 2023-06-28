Happy Bahuda Yatra 2023! An important event marking the return of the Holy Trinity - Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra and Subhadra from Gundicha Temple to Srimandir. The nine-day event began with the world-famous Puri Rath Yatra on June 20 at Puri Jagannath Temple in Orissa. The three siblings reached the Gundicha Temple on grand chariots pulled by thousands of devotees during Rath Yatra. They stayed in the Garden House or ‘Adapa Mandapa’ for eight days, and now on the ninth day, the deities Jagannath, Balabhadra and Subhadra will return to the Puri Jagannath Temple celebrated as Bahuda Yatra on June 28. Here’s a collection of Bahuda Yatra 2023 wishes, images, greetings and WhatsApp messages to share with your family and friends.

Bahuda Yatra 2023 (File Image)

Jagannath, Balabhadra and Subhadra (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Bahuda Yatra 2023 (File Image)

Bahuda Yatra 2023 (File Image)

Bahuda Yatra 2023 (File Image)

