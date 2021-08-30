The enthusiasm is always at its peak when you hear songs like 'Mach Gaya Shor Saari Nagari Re' on Dahi Handi. This year, Dahi Handi will be celebrated on August 31, 2021. It is part of the Krishna Janmashtami celebrations. As India celebrates Dahi Handi, we have listed out some famous songs that will make you groove this Krishna Janmashtami.

Amitabh Bachchan's 'Mach Gaya Shor'

Salman Khan's 'Chandi Ki Daal Par'

How can you not groove on Prabhu Deva's 'Go Go Govinda'

Jackky Bhagnani's 'Govinda Aala Re'

