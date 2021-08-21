Onam is considered to be one of the biggest harvest festivals of Kerala. It is celebrated in the month of Chingam according to the Malayalam calendar. The celebration of Onam continues for 10 days. This year, the festivity has already begun on August 12 and it will continue till August 23. People of Kerala will celebrate the main festival 'Thiruvonam' on August 21. Thus, to celebrate Onam 2021 with great enthusiasm, one can send best traditional wishes, greetings, quotes, WhatsApp messages and images to their loved ones. Onam 2021 Wishes, HD Images & Greetings: WhatsApp Messages, GIFs and Thiruvonam Telegram Photos For Loved Ones Celebrating Kerala’s Harvest Festival.

Happy Onam 2021 WhatsApp Status Video

Happy Onam 2021 Images and HD Wallpapers

Happy Onam (Photo Credit: File Image)

Onam Greetings & WhatsApp Message Reads: May King Mahabali Bless You With Good Health and Happiness. May All Your Hopes, Dreams and Wishes Come True. Happy Onam!

Onam Celebration (Photo Credit: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Colour and Lights of Onam Fill Your Home With Happiness and Joy. My Heartiest Wishes to You and Your Family On the Eve of Onam.

Happy Thiruvonam (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May God Bless You and Fill Your Heart With Joy & Happiness. May the Color and Lights of Onam Fill Your House With Happiness and Joy. Happy Thiruvonam!

