One of the most auspicious festivals in India, Navratri, will be taking place in the first week of April 2022. Chaitra Navratri, one of the four Navratris and second most significant after Sharad Navratri, will commence on April 2 and last until April 11. The Hindu festival honours the divine feminine power. People worship nine forms of Goddess Durga, known as Navdurga - Shailputri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skanda Mata, Katyayani, Kaalratri, Mahagauri and Siddhidatri. And as is the case with all the festivities and celebrations, people love exchanging happy greetings with their loved ones. We bring you a collection of Chaitra Navratri 2022 wishes in Hindi, Happy Chaitra Navratri 2022 Hindi messages, Chaitra Navratri 2022 greetings in Hindi, Navdurga images, Goddess Durga HD wallpapers, SMS, Navratri wishes for family and friends.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Nine Days of Prayers, Joy and Devotion Is Here! Happy Chaitra Navratri to You and Your Loved Ones.

WhatsApp Message Reads: The Holy Festival of Chaitra Navratri Transforms the Ordinary Into Extra Ordinary, Agony Into Ecstacy and Darkness Into Light!

