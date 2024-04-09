Cheti Chand 2024 Greetings and Jhulelal Jayanti Wishes: Cheti Chand marks the Sindhi New Year and is celebrated as a joyous festival welcoming the spring season. This year, Cheti Chand 2024 will be celebrated on April 9, which falls on a Tuesday. This day is also observed as Jhulelal Jayanti, honouring the birth anniversary of the revered saint. Legend has it that Jhulelal, believed to be an incarnation of Lord Varuna, saved the Sindhi community from persecution by a cruel ruler named Mirkhshah after they prayed to Lord Varuna to save them. Cheti Chand typically falls on the second day of Chaitra Shukla Paksha, though its exact date may differ based on local calendars and moon sightings. On this auspicious day, Sindhis come together with their families, engaging in festive celebrations, feasting, and processions carrying the idol of Jhulelal. To celebrate Cheti Chand, send your loved ones and Sindhi friends Cheti Chand 2024 images, quotes, wallpapers, wishes, greetings, and messages. Cheti Chand 2024 Food: From Sai Bhaji to Sindhi Mitho Lolo, 5 Mouth-Watering Dishes To Celebrate the Sindhi New Year.

