On the occasion of Shiv Jayanti 2024, the birth anniversary of the legendary Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, a special program was held at his statue in Kupwara district, near the Line of Control (LoC) between India and Pakistan. The soldiers of the Indian Army braved the freezing temperatures and heavy snowfall to pay their tribute to the great warrior and leader. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2024 Date, History and Significance: All You Need To Know About Shiv Jayanti That Marks the Birthday of Shivaji Maharaj.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2024

#WATCH | Jammu and Kashmir: A program was organized to celebrate the Shiv Jayanti at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Statue in Kupwara, on the India-Pakistan Line of Control. The soldiers paid their respect to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj amidst snowfall and white ground all… pic.twitter.com/e4kZI6gA5b — ANI (@ANI) February 19, 2024

