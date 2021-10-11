The United States of America is celebrating Columbus Day on Monday, October 11. The day is marked to commemorate the day when Christopher Columbus first set his foot on the American soil in 1492. However, several Americans celebrate October 11 as the Indigenous People's Day to celebrate the Native American people, their histories and cultures. The Twitterati remain divided on whether the day is observed to mark Columbus' arrival or the Native American culture.

Here Is How Twitter Reacted To The Columbus Day Vs Indigenous People's Day Debate:

Columbus on Canvas:

Happy Columbus Day! Below: Salvador Dali's painting of Columbus landing in the New World. pic.twitter.com/PYN4AF2aqP — Bubba's Oddities (@BizarreOddities) October 11, 2021

Columbus Day On Monday = Long Weekend!

Happy Columbus day and as Vice President Harris says: enjoy the long weekend — Real Nixon Politics (@RealNP5) October 11, 2021

As the two events clash, people are worried about their holidays:

When it was Columbus Day I had the day OFF but now that it’s Indigenous Peoples Day I have to work 🤔. #makeitmakesense — Enchanting Beauty (@Cali_QT_Pie) October 11, 2021

Several Users Rooting for Ingenious People's Day :

Indigenous Peoples’ Day >>>>>> Columbus Day — melanin mvskoke (@MelaninMvskoke) October 11, 2021

Other One:

Indigenous Peoples’ Day > Columbus Day — Qing Marley (5-1 #RollTide) (@Trigga229) October 11, 2021

