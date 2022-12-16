Happy Dhanu Sankranti 2022! Dhanu Sankranti is also called Dhanu Sankraman and Sankranti is a time when the Sun transits from one zodiac to another zodiac while travelling through the zodiac belt. Dhanu Sankranti, therefore, marks the entry of the Sun into the Sagittarius sun sign or the Dhanu Rashi. It is a huge festive occasion in the Indian state of Odisha when Lord Jagannath is worshipped and since it comes after the harvest, it also celebrates the good produce. A special prasad is also prepared on this occasion and families come together to celebrate this auspicious festival. On Dhanu Sankranti 2022, share these images and HD wallpapers for free download online as wishes, greetings and WhatsApp messages with everyone you know. Dhanu Sankranti 2022 Date and Shubh Muhurat: Know All About the Significance and Celebrations of This Festival in Odisha for Worshipping Lord Jagannath.

Dhanu Sankranti 2022 Images and HD Wallpapers

Happy Dhanu Sankranti 2022 Greetings (File Image)

Happy Dhanu Sankranti 2022 Images

Happy Dhanu Sankranti 2022 Messages (File Image)

Happy Dhanu Sankranti 2022 HD Wallpapers

Happy Dhanu Sankranti 2022 Wishes (File Image)

Dhanu Sankranti 2022 Wishes and Greetings

Happy Dhanu Sankranti 2022 Images (File Image)

Dhanu Sankranti 2022 Wishes

Happy Dhanu Sankranti 2022 HD Wallpapers (File Image)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)