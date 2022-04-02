Gudi Padwa is the Marathi new year which is celebrated by the Maharashtrians and Konkanis across India. As per Hindu mythology, Gudi Padwa is derived from the word Gudi, which means flag or symbol of Lord Brahma and Padwa is the first phase of the moon. PM Narendra Modi, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, and many other politicians took to Twitter on Saturday to greet people on the festive occasion of Gudi Padwa.

PM Narendra Modi:

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi:

आज देश के विभिन्न प्रांतों में, लोग अलग-अलग त्योहार मना रहे हैं - चैत्र नवरात्रि, नवरेह, उगादी, गुड़ी पड़वा, सजीबू चेइराओबा और चेटीचंड। आशा करता हूँ, नया साल सब के जीवन में सुख, शांति और समृद्धि लाए। सभी देशवासियों को मेरी हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 2, 2022

EAM S Jaishankar Tweeted:

चैत्र नवरात्रि, उगादि, गुड़ी पड़वा की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। आशा और नवीनीकरण का उत्साहपूर्ण अवसर, ये त्यौहार सभी के जीवन में स्वास्थ्य, सुख और समृद्धि लाए। — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) April 2, 2022

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari:

Mamata Banerjee, West Bengal CM, Wishes on Gudi Padwa:

Happy Gudi Padwa! May the celebrations usher prosperity, happiness and joy for all. — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) April 2, 2022

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal Tweeted:

Greetings on the auspicious occasion of #GudiPadwa. May the new year bring good health, happiness and prosperity to all. pic.twitter.com/Pcsaq5PLd2 — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) April 2, 2022

