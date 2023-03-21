Gudi Padwa or Gudhi Padva is the traditional New Year celebration for Konkani and Marathi Hindus. It is celebrated to welcome the spring season and harvesting of Rabi crops. In 2023, the Marathi new year, based on the Lunisolar calculation of the Hindu calendar, will be observed Wednesday, March 22. On this day, people decorate their houses with colourful rangoli and make Gudhi Dvaja or Gudi Flag which ward off evil. As the day of celebration has arrived, here are some Gudi Padwa 2023 wishes, greetings, Gudhi Padva WhatsApp messages, Marathi new year HD images and wallpaper, SMS and Gifs that you can share with your loved ones and celebrate the Marathi New Year. Gudi Padwa 2023: How To Make Gudi Flag on Marathi New Year? Easy DIY Video To Make Gudi at Home.

