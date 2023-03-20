India, especially Maharashtra, celebrates Gudi Padwa, also known as Gudhi Padwa, as a significant holiday. As the start of the New Year, according to the lunar calendar, it is a lucky day for adherents of the Hindu religion. The first thing you should do on this day is take a warm water wash. Many people prefer to take a warm water bath after an oil massage on Gudi Padwa. After a bath, you should worship the deity in your house by lighting the diya. People typically venerate Lord Brahma and Lord Vishnu on this day as well. Gudi Padwa 2023 Rangoli Designs: Simple and Beautiful Rangoli Patterns To Celebrate Marathi New Year (Watch Videos).

After performing pujas at home, any money left over at the deity's feet is placed in the temple's offering receptacle. On the day of Gudi Padwa, however, you should give some money to the deity (denomination can be Rs.11/-, Rs.51/-, Rs.101/-, etc.) in addition to keeping at least Rs.11/-. On the day of Gudi Padwa, the New Year panchang, which is essentially a calendar of fortunate and unlucky days, is purchased and offered to the deity of the home.

You should also make something delectable. Shrikhand, typically served with warm puris, is the main sweet treat for Gudi Padwa. A small portion of the sweet dish should be offered to the home's deity before any family member consumes it. But the most important part of the day is to make gudi at home, and here's how you can do it.

How To Make DIY Gudi At Home (Watch Video):

Before performing the traditional Gudi puja, you must draw a basic rangoli design on the ground (typically a swastika design) and place a small amount of kumkum (turmeric and vermillion, respectively) in the centre of the swastika design. Rangolis made of flowers and diyas are another option. After that, hang a toran made of mango leaves. You can readily find this in your neighbourhood market or make your own by stringing some leaves together on some thread. If mango leaves are not accessible, you can create a bunting out of red and golden flowers, like marigolds or shoe flowers.

