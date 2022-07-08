Watch Hajj 2022 live through online streaming. Hujjaj gather in Masjid Al Namirah, Arafat ahead of the Hajj Khutbah. Listen to the live broadcast of Haj Sermon and Friday prayers from Mecca. Today, the Muslim pilgrims make their way from Mina to Mount Arafat. Eid al-Adha will be celebrated on the last day of Hajj 2022 on July 9 in Saudi Arabia. On the Day of Arafat, Muslims recite the Arafah prayer from Zuhr prayer to sunset and all this is shown in Arafat live streaming here.

Watch Makkah 2022 Live Streaming Today Friday, July 08 2022 Online Here:

LIVE | #Hajj1443 Broadcast Hajj Sermon at 12:30 PMhttps://t.co/8HqG4ZUJws — Haramain Sharifain (@hsharifain) July 8, 2022

