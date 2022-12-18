Hanukkah 2022, also spelt Chanukah or Chanukkah, is also known as the Feast of Dedication, the Festival of Lights or the Feast of Maccabeus. It is celebrated for eight nights and eight days, and it will begin on December 18, 2022, and end on December 26. It is called the festival of lights because of its essential tradition of the menorah every evening. On the first evening, one candle is lit, and an additional candle is lit on each subsequent evening for all the days till eight candles are burning on the last evening. This Jewish festival commemorates the rededication of the second temple of Jerusalem. On this festive occasion of Hanukkah 2022, share these messages and greetings as wishes, images, HD wallpapers and SMS with everyone you know. Hanukkah 2022 Dates: Know All About the History, Significance and the Celebrations of the Jewish Festival.

Hanukkah 2022 Messages and Greetings

Hanukkah 2022 Pictures (File Image)

Image Reads: Sending You Lots of Love and Warm Hugs on the Festival of Lights. May God Light Up Your Mood and Soul and Shower You With His Love and Blessings. Happy Hanukkah.

Hanukkah 2022 Quotes (File Image)

Image Reads: May the Eight Days of Hanukkah Celebrations Be Full of Happiness, Smiles and Goodness for All of Us. Warm Greetings on Hanukkah to You.

Hanukkah 2022 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Wish That As You Celebrate This Divine Festival of Lights, Your Faith Is Renewed and Your Tradition Is Preserved for the Coming Years. Happy Hanukkah!

Hanukkah 2022 Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Brightness of Each and Every Candle That You Light in These Eight Nights Spread Love, Happiness and Glory in Your Home and Fill Your Heart With Contentment. Happy Hanukkah to You.

Hanukkah 2022 Images (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: With Sparkling Candles and Renewed Faith, We Celebrate Our Old Tradition. Sending My Best Wishes on the Occasion of Hanukkah.

