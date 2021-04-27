Hanuman Jayanti is one of the most important festivals for Hindus celebrated to commemorate the birth anniversary of Lord Hanuman, also popularly known as Bajrangbali. People celebrate the festival by sending Hanuman Jayanti wishes and greetings to their loved ones on this auspicious day. Social media is trending with Hanuman Jayanti 2021 wishes and HD images.

Happy Hanuman Jayanti

Jai Bajrang Bali

Hanuman Jayanti is a Hindu festival. It is celebrated on the full moon of Chaitra month. This day is believed to be the birth of Hanumanji. After Krishna incarnation of Lord Vishnu, Ravana got divine power. pic.twitter.com/TLAH7nMnmU — Ishwar Buddhism (@BuddhismIshwar) April 27, 2021

Pavan Putra

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)