Gudi Padwa, also called Samvatsar Padvo, is a joyful new year festival celebrated by the Maharashtrian and Konkani communities. This year, Gudi Padwa 2024 will be celebrated on April 9, falling on a Tuesday. The festival takes place on the first day of the Chaitra month (March/April) in the Hindu calendar, marking the onset of the Hindu New Year. Gudi Padwa aligns with the start of Chaitra Navratri and is observed mainly by the people of Maharashtra and the Konkan region. Legend has it that Lord Brahma created the universe on Gudi Padwa. Gudi Padwa name comes from ‘gudi,’ referring to Lord Brahma's emblem, and ‘padwa,’ referring to the first day of the lunar phase. This auspicious occasion also marks the start of the harvest season for Rabi crops. To celebrate, people wake up early, decorate their homes, wear new clothes, and put up special gudi flags on their doors. These flags are said to symbolise prosperity and the triumph of good over evil. To celebrate Gudi Padwa, share Gudi Padwa 2024 wishes, greetings, images, wallpapers, quotes, and messages with your loved ones via WhatsApp or Facebook. Gudi Padwa 2024 Food Ideas: From Puran Poli to Aamras, 5 Disbes To Celebrate the Hindu Festival of Maharashtra.

