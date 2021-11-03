Kali Chaudas 2021 is celebrated on November 3, Wednesday. It is also known as Bhoot Chaturdashi and usually falls a day before Choti Diwali or Naraka Chaturdashi. Dedicated to Maa Kali, the festival is widely celebrated in Gujarat. People draw beautiful rangoli designs, pray to Devi Mahakali and exchange festival greetings with family and friends. Here’s a collection of Happy Kali Chaudas 2021 wishes, Kali Chaudas images, Happy Kali Chaudas 2021 HD wallpapers, Happy Kali Chaudas greetings, Kali Chaudas wishes, Happy Kali Chaudas messages, and more to celebrate the festival day.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Prosperity, Health and Wealth, Good Luck, Success and Love Is Sent Your Way This Kali Chaudas Straight From Heaven Above.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Victory of Good Over Evil, Celebrations of Courage Too, May Kali Chaudas Festival Bring Nothing but the Best for You and of You.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Tomorrow Is Diwali but Today Is Kali Chaudas. So Wishing You a Day Before. A Very Prosperous and Happy Narak Chaturdashi.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Keep Smiling and Enjoy the Bliss, There’s Nothing I Ask, More Than This. Wish You a Happy Narak Chaturdashi.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Almighty Bless You With All the Courage To Win Over Your Problems Like Lord Krishna, Maa Kali and Satyabhama Won Over Narakasura. Happy Naraka Chaturdashi

