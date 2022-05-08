Motherhood is not a feeling that is just associated with biological mothers. In our life, we meet many maternal figures who shower us with a lot of love and guide us through the difficult times, elder sisters, aunts, grandmothers and mothers of friends who are mother-like figures to us. Mother’s day is about celebrating the bonds of motherhood and mothers’ sacrifices and their devotion to their children's well-being. Mother’s Day 2022 will be celebrated on May 8. To celebrate this heartwarming day, here is a collection of Happy Mother’s Day 2022 Quotes, Happy Mother’s Day Wishes, and Happy Mother’s Day 2022 HD Greetings to share with all mother-like figures who have made your life better.

Happy Mother's Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: You have been the mother that I need. Even though you didn’t birth me, you’ve been a wonderful "mother" to me! Happy Mother’s Day!

Happy Mother's Day 2022 Wishes (Photo Credit: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: You have played such an important part in my life and because of you, I am the person that I am today. I’m so thankful that you’re like a mom to me in every way! Happy Mother’s Day!

Mother's Day 2022 (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: I have the best of all worlds by having you as my sweet and wonderful "second mom"! Lucky Me!!! Happy Mother’s Day To You!

Mother's Day (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Now’s the perfect time and this is the perfect place to say "Thank You", "I love you", and "You mean more to me than I can say!" Your care is there for me just like a mother’s love! Happy Mother’s Day!

Happy Mother's Day (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: I love Mother’s Day because I get to tell you over and over again, "I love you!" You are very special and I’m glad that you’re a part of me! Happy Mother’s Day!

