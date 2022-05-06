Happy Mother’s Day 2022 to my dearest mom! Yes, that’s the message your mother would also look forward to this Mother’s Day, which will fall on May 8, 2022. India and the United States are among 40 countries that celebrate the special day dedicated to mothers on the second Sunday in May. There are lovely wishes, messages and greetings flooding the internet and if you too are searching for them, you can download them from the below collection. In this list, you will find the latest Mother’s Day images, Happy Mother’s Day 2022 greetings, Mother’s Day wishes, Mother’s Day quotes, Happy Mother’s Day 2022 HD wallpapers, SMS, GIFs and WhatsApp status messages.

Mother's Day 2022 (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Thank You for Every Hug, Word of Encouragement During Low Times, and Unconditional Act of Love And Care You've Given Me. Happy Mother's Day.

Mother's Day 2022 (Photo Credits: Maxpixel and Public Domain Pictures)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Mommy, Thank You So Much for Being My Anchor in This Stormy Sea of Life. I Love You the Most. Happy Mother's Day.

Happy Mother's Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Mom, You're the Glue That Holds Us All Together. From Making Breakfast to Cleaning Our Room, You Have Been the Biggest Support System For Our Family. Happy Mother's Day.

Mother's Day 2022 (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Nothing Can Replace the Love, Care, Support and Affection That You Have Given Me All These Years and Brought So Much Happiness in My Life. Happy Mother's Day, Mummy.

Mother's Day 2022 (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: In Your Arms, You Held Us. Little Did We Know, but You Have Given Us the Greatest Treasure That Will Never Fade in Our Hearts, and That's Your Love. Happy Mother's Day.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)