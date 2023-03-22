Ramadan, or Ramzan, is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar. Muslims consider Ramadan the holiest month as, according to them, Quran and its learning have been disclosed to Prophet Muhammad during this month. As Ramadan has begun and Muslims are observing their first fast or roza today, here are some wishes, greetings, messages, images, quotes and WhatsApp stickers to send your loved ones. Share these "Happy Ramzan", "Ramadan Mubarak", and "First Roza Mubarak" wishes, greetings and messages, and express your happiness at the beginning of the holy month. When Is Ramadan 2023 Moon Sighting in Saudi Arabia, UAE? Know Tentative Dates for Ramzan and First Day of Fasting.

Ramadan Quote (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Practicing Sawm and Salat Bring Light and Peace to Your Soul This Ramadan. Ramadan 2023 Mubarak.

Ramadan Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: As You Fast and Offer Prayers to Allah, May You Find Your Peace and Happiness. Happy Ramadan 2023

Ramadan Kareem Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: "O you who believe, fasting is prescribed for you as it was prescribed for those before you, that you may develop God-consciousness." Holy Quran - Ramadan Mubarak

Ramzan Mubarak Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: “The month of Ramadan (is that) in which was revealed the Qur'an, a guidance for the people and clear proofs of guidance and criterion. So whoever sights (the new moon of) the month, let him fast it; and whoever is ill or on a journey - then an equal number of other days.” Holy Quran - Ramadan 2023 Mubarak

