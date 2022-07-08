Hujjaj arrived at Mount Arafat after Hajj 2022 khutbah in Masjid Al Namirah to participate in the most important Haj ritual. You can watch the live streaming of Arafat Day 2022 on YouTube here. On the day of Arafat, pilgrims perform prayers and recite "Labaik Allahumma Labbaik" as they climb the mountain.

Arafat is a mountain located in the holy city of Makkah, Saudi Arabia. The mountain is known as the Mountain of Recognition and plays an important role during Hajj rituals. The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has welcomed pilgrims traveling from all over the world to perform Hajj this year.

Watch Live Streaming Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)