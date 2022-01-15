Army Day in India is celebrated on 15th January every year to pay respect and remember all the brave and courageous soldiers of our country for making us feel secure by risking their equally valuable life at the border. Each year, the main event is the parade, at Cariappa Parade Ground at Delhi along with rewarding Gallantry awards and Sena medals. Army day recognizes the day the British commander-in-chief handed over the control of the Indian army to Field Marshal K.M. Cariappa. You can even thank the armed forces by sharing patriotic quotes and messages and implementing the same in real life. Army Day in India 2022: Know Date, Significance, History of Day KM Cariappa Became First Indian Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army

Army Day 2022 Quotes

Army Day 2022 Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Happy Army Day 2022 Quote Reads: Either I Will Come Back After Hoisting the Tricolour (Indian Flag), or I Will Come Back Wrapped in It, but I Will Be Back for Sure.” – Captain Vikram Batra

Indian Army Day 2022 Messages

Army Day 2022 Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Army Day 2022 Image Reads: If Death Strikes, Before I Prove My Blood, I Swear I’ll Kill Death.” – Captain Manoj Kumar Pandey

Inspiring Thoughts On Indian Army Day 2022

Army Day 2022 HD Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

HD Image For Army Day 2022 Reads: There Will Be No Withdrawal Without Written Orders and These Orders Shall Never Be Issued.” – Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw

74th Indian Army Day Quotes

Army Day Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Indian Army Day WhatsApp SMS Reads: Only the Best of Friends and the worst of Enemies Visit Us.

Happy 74th Indian Army Day Wishes

Army Day 2022 Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

Army Day Greeting Reads: Born To Fight, Trained To Kill, Prepared To Die, but Never Will. Happy Indian Army Day!

Watch Hair-Raising Video On The Indian Army

